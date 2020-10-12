Mumbai power cut: Electricity outage reported from parts of city; local trains shut

A total of 360 MW supply in Mumbai and suburbs is said to be affected. Restoration work is in process.

Several parts of Mumbai saw a blackout on Monday morning, and several people took Twitter to complain about the electricity snag.

A statement by BEST electricity read —

The electric supply is inttruptted due to TATAs incoming electric supply faiure.

Inconveniences is regretted. — BEST Electricity (@myBESTElectric) October 12, 2020

According to Free Press Journal, residents of Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Andheri, Juhu, Chandivali, Vashi and Malad said that there was no power supply at their homes.

Local trains on the Western line are shut between Churchgate to Vasai railwau station due to grid failure.

According to News18 Lokmat, there has been multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system.

A similar blackout was seen in 2014, when many parts of Mumbai faced power outages for several hours after a unit of Tata Power's Trombay plant tripped.