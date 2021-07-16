Mumbai Police uses ‘Felix Felicis’ reference from Harry Potter to highlight importance of masks

The fans of the Harry Potter film series are commenting and reacting to the social media post in large numbers. In a day, the tweet has got over 15,400 likes and many comments.

The social media handles of Mumbai Police have got their game right on point as they never fail to impress the followers with creative posts. In the latest Instagram post, Mumbai Police has used 'Felix Felicis’ reference from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in order to highlight the importance of wearing masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Referring to the famous scene from the Harry Potter film, that features Harry Potter and the Potions Master Professor Horace Slughorn, Mumbai Police has reminded people to wear masks. In the scene, Professor Slughorn gives a Felix Felicis (also called Liquid Luck) to Potter. However, Mumbai Police has used an edited image in which the Professor is seen giving a mask to Potter instead. The professor himself is also seen donning a mask in the viral image.

The picture has been captioned as, "A little bit of 'Felix Felicis' and mask by your side to ensure you stay safe from Corona". The Marathi lines in the caption mean, “The mask is not only ‘lucky’ but also effective in protecting you! The ‘magic’ of the mask is very simple, learn”.

The fans of the Harry Potter film series are commenting and reacting to the post in large numbers. In a day, the tweet has got over 15,400 likes and many comments.

For the unversed, Felix Felicis or Liquid Luck in the Harry Potter series is a potion that made the drinker lucky. The drinker will be successful in everything attempted under the potion's influence.

Here's the original scene from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince which was released in 2009:

Even after so many years of release, Harry Potter films and books continue to enjoy huge popularity among fans. The last film of the series, titled Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, released in 2011.

The series starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint as the three leading characters named Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley respectively.