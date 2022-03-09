Mumbai Police bids adieu to bomb squad dog Simba with three-gun salute

The canine joined the force in 2013. He died of a long illness on 7 March

It's always difficult to lose someone close to you. Recently, Mumbai police lost a very special K9 team mate named Simba, a four-legged member of the squad. According to police, Simba had been sick and receiving treatment for the last one and a half months.

Simba passed away on Friday, 7 March due to illness. Mumbai police fired a three-volley salute in Simba's honour before he was cremated at the Parel Veterinary Hospital.

Taking to social media, the police department shared a video of them paying homage to Simba by firing three shots into the sky. Simba, draped in a white sheet, is seen laying on a cart with garlands in the video. Mumbai Police also referred to Simba as their "best companion and protector" in the caption of their post.

Watch the video here:



The funeral video has received more than 1.8 lakh views and counting. The comments section was flooded with prayers.

One of the users wrote, "Man's best friend will always remain in our hearts. Service for the nation is service for humanity." Another wrote, "Dogs are the living embodiment of selfless & unconditional love... RIP Simba, thank you for your service."

Nine-year-old Simba was part of the city police's bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS). The canine joined the force in 2013. Like any other officer, Simba had had his life put in jeopardy every time he was called in to detect a bomb planted by criminals or terrorists.

In 2013, a sniffer dog of Mumbai police's BDDS squad received 21-gun salutes. As per a Times Now report, more than 25 officers paid their last respects to their four-legged teammate, Prince.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.