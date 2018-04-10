Mumbai Police arrests 42-year-old fashion designer for raping his minor daughters for two years

The Mumbai Police has arrested a fashion designer for allegedly raping his two daughters, aged 17 and 13, for over two years, several media reports stated.

ANI reports that the accused has been sent to police custody till 13 April. A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court on Monday remanded the accused, reports said.

According to the Times of India, the 17-year-old victim confided in her mother on Sunday, after her father threatened to cut off money for her education and "throw her out of the house" if she stopped giving into his demands.

The report adds that when the mother confronted the father, he abused her and the survivor. The victims registered an FIR against the accused after these developments.

According to Loksatta, the 42-year-old fashion designer had once abused the 13-year-old girl in front of the 17-year-old victim as well. When she stood up for her sister, the father abused her as well.

In her complaint, the minor had told the police that when she would question her father about the abuse, he would threaten to kill her three-year-old brother. The father would also threaten to send the victims and their mother to work in hotels and "make money by engaging in sexual encounters" if they spoke of the abuse.

