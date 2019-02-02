Mumbai Police arrest husband, girlfriend for killing wife and daughter day after murder; duo tried to burn the bodies

Mumbai: The police on Friday claimed to have solved the murder of a 34-year-old woman and her daughter within 24 hours, with the arrest of her husband and his girlfriend.

Tahsin Illias Hussain Sayyed and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter were found killed with their throats slit inside a flat in Mahim area of Central Mumbai on Thursday.

The police said on Friday that Illias Sayyed (38), the woman's husband, was having an affair with Afreen Banu, which led to frequent quarrels between him and Tahsin.

After one such fight, Illias, with the help of Banu, allegedly killed Tahsin and the daughter on Thursday morning, the police said.

After committing the crime, Illias allegedly sent a message to himself from Tahsin's phone to make it appear that he was not present at the crime spot and Tahsin was alive at that point.

The accused also attempted to burn the bodies by setting them on fire, the police said. It was the smoke from the flat that had alerted neighbours.

The police have arrested Illias and Banu under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal, an official said, adding that further investigation was on.

