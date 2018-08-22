You are here:
Mumbai: Level-3 fire breaks out at Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel; 20 fire tenders on site, no casualties reported

India FP Staff Aug 22, 2018 10:25:55 IST

According to reports, a level-3 fire has broken out in Mumbai's Parel area on Wednesday. Reports said that 20 fire tenders have been rushed to Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel where fire broke out on the 12th floor of the building. No casualties have been reported yet.

ANI reported that those trapped inside the building were being rescued with the help of cranes.

Initially, ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire department, initially, said it was a level-2 fire, reported The Hindustan Times, but it was soon upgraded to a level-3 fire. The fire broke out on the 12th floor of the residential building, reports said. Crystal tower has a total of sixteen floors. More details are awaited.

Image of Crystal Tower on fire. ANI

Image of Crystal Tower on fire. ANI

In June of 2018, a major blaze had broken out at Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai's Prabhadevi which was doused after five hours, according to officials from the fire department. More than 90 residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.


