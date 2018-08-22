Mumbai: Level-3 fire breaks out at Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel; 20 fire tenders on site, no casualties reported

According to reports, a level-3 fire has broken out in Mumbai's Parel area on Wednesday. Reports said that 20 fire tenders have been rushed to Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel where fire broke out on the 12th floor of the building. No casualties have been reported yet.

#UPDATE: The Level-2 fire that broke out in Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel area now becomes Level-3 fire. Ten fire fighting tenders have rushed to the spot. People trapped inside the tower are being rescued using a crane. Rescue operation is underway. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/stUgBaQQzX — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

ANI reported that those trapped inside the building were being rescued with the help of cranes.

#UPDATE: 20 fire tenders rushed to Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel where fire broke out on 12th floor of the tower. No casualties reported till now. People trapped inside being rescued using cranes.Some people taken to hospital after rescue.Rescue operation on.#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/VDLuYdDIqE — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

Initially, ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire department, initially, said it was a level-2 fire, reported The Hindustan Times, but it was soon upgraded to a level-3 fire. The fire broke out on the 12th floor of the residential building, reports said. Crystal tower has a total of sixteen floors. More details are awaited.

In June of 2018, a major blaze had broken out at Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai's Prabhadevi which was doused after five hours, according to officials from the fire department. More than 90 residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.