Mumbai: Four wounded after part of boundary wall at Kurla railway station collapses; rail traffic remains unaffected

Mumbai: Four persons were injured after a portion of the boundary wall of suburban Kurla railway station in Mumbai collapsed on Friday, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 9.50 am near platform number 1, official of the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"The injured have been admitted to the nearby Bhabha Hospital and all of them are out of danger," the official said adding that the incident has not affected the rail traffic in any way.

A Central Railway (CR) official said a team of engineers has reached the spot and trying to find out the reason behind the wall cave-in.

"Prima facie, the roots of a tree located close to the wall might have weakened its base. But things will be clear only after the inquiry," he said.