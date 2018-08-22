Mumbai fire Latest update: Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar lauded the firefighting department and Mumbai Police for their prompt response. He said that the initial investigation revealed that the fire was caused by a short circuit in an apartment on the 12th floor. He also said that a thorough investigation will be launched and anyone found guilty will not be spared.
Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018
13:29 (IST)
Firefighting operations near end, authorities carry out cooling exercises
Sourced from Mumbai Fire Brigade
13:23 (IST)
Crystal Tower did not have occupation clearance from BMC, says senior BMC official
A senior BMC official said that the Crystal Tower did not have the compulsory occupational clearance from BMC and the residents were served a notice recently. The official also said that safety norms were flouted because of which the firefighters had to face a lot of difficulty in evacuating people.
13:00 (IST)
'My whole door was on fire': Resident narrates early morning ordeal
Kanchan Dulani, 49, who had a flat on the 11th floor of the building, said she was at home when the fire started and tried to rush out of the flat but her front door was in flames. She said the firefighters came after around half an hour later. Her son was calling them and they kept saying, "We have already sent fire brigades to the spot".
12:49 (IST)
Mayor launches investigation in Crystal Tower incident, says blaze caused by short circuit
Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar lauded the firefighting department and Mumbai Police for their prompt response. He said that the initial investigation revealed that the fire was caused by a short circuit in an apartment on the 12th floor. He also said that a thorough investigation will be launched and anyone found guilty will not be spared.
12:41 (IST)
Firemen say non-compliance of norms, short-circuit behind tragedy
A firefighter has said that the building was not fired compliant as essential firefighting equipments and structure was missing. He said that renovation work was going on in a flat on the 12th floor where the fire started. He said that the electrical circuit in the building was faulty.
12:16 (IST)
12:11 (IST)
12:03 (IST)
Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande expresses concern over people's apathy, says guilty won't be spared
Senior Shiv Sena Manisha Kayande said that the authorities will take stern action anybody who may be found guilty of negligence or flouting norms. She, however, also lamented the lack of public awareness of safety measures. She said that it was a society's responsibility to conduct fire audits every year and conduct safety drills. But people don't take these things seriously.
11:58 (IST)
Fire department chief says building flouted safety norms
Mumbai Fire Brigade chief PS Rahangdale said that several safety norms were flouted at Crystal Tower, where four people have been killed. Rahangdale said that an initial investigation has revealed that the building did not have any firefighting structure in place.
11:53 (IST)
Four killed in Crustal Tower blaze, over 10 injured
Two more people have succumbed to their injuries at the hospital taking the total toll to four. Over 10 people have been injured in the incident and the rescue operations are on.
11:40 (IST)
Deaths may have occurred because residents used lift
The authorities present at the location say that since the bodies were recovered from the elevator, it is likely that these people may have died due to suffocation. A police official, speaking to CNN-News18, said that in a fire situations people are always advised to not use the elevator. However, some people had panicked and tried to get out of the building using the lift.
11:26 (IST)
11:23 (IST)
Ambulances being rushed from KEM hospital
According to News18, the authorities have rushed ambulances from the KEM hospital as a precautionary measure. Earlier, 14 people were rushed to the hospital. Since most offices and markets in the area are shut today because of a public holiday on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. This facilitated the movement of ambulances in an otherwise high-traffic area.
11:17 (IST)
Short-circuit likely cause behind fire at Crystal Tower
The blaze broke out at the 9th and 10th floor of the 16-storey building which is located near Hindmata Cinema. As per initial information, the fire is suspected to have been caused by short-circuit.
11:13 (IST)
Fourteen people injured in Crystal Tower fire
At least 14 people have been rushed to a local hospital for suffocation. However, an update on the condition of those injured was no available immediately.
11:10 (IST)
Firefighters contain blaze at 12th floor
According to CNN-News18, the firemen have managed to contain the fire at the 12th floor at the moment. The heavily populated area is would have been at a risk of much higher toll count had the fire not been controlled in time.
11:07 (IST)
2 dead in fire at residential complex in Parel, 20 fire tenders at spot
Two people have reportedly lost their lives in a fire at a residential building, Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel. Fourteen people have been injured.