Mumbai fire Latest update: Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar lauded the firefighting department and Mumbai Police for their prompt response. He said that the initial investigation revealed that the fire was caused by a short circuit in an apartment on the 12th floor. He also said that a thorough investigation will be launched and anyone found guilty will not be spared.

Two more people have succumbed to their injuries at the hospital taking the total toll to four. Over 10 people have been injured in the incident and the rescue operations are on.

Two people have reportedly lost their lives in a fire at a residential building, Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel. Fourteen people have been injured.

A level-3 fire that broke out in Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel area earlier on Wednesday has now been doused, reports said. Fire brigade officials have gone inside the building to search for any trapped person inside. Total eight people were rescued and sent to KEM Hospital, ANI reported.

Earlier reports said that 20 fire tenders have been rushed to Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel where fire broke out on the 12th floor of the building. No casualties have been reported yet.

20 fire tenders rushed to Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel where fire broke out on 12th floor of the tower. No casualties reported till now. People trapped inside being rescued using cranes. Some people taken to hospital after rescue. Rescue operation on.

Initially, ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire department, initially, said it was a level-2 fire, reported The Hindustan Times, but it was soon upgraded to a level-3 fire. The fire broke out on the 12th floor of the residential building, reports said. Crystal tower has a total of sixteen floors.

The Level-2 fire that broke out in Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel area now becomes Level-3 fire. Ten fire fighting tenders have rushed to the spot. People trapped inside the tower are being rescued using a crane. Rescue operation is underway.

ANI reported that those trapped inside the building were being rescued with the help of cranes.

In June of 2018, a major blaze had broken out at Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai's Prabhadevi which was doused after five hours, according to officials from the fire department. More than 90 residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.