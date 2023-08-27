Mumbai: Fire breaks out at hotel; 8 people rescued

A fire engulfed a five-storey hotel in Mumbai’s Santacruz area on Sunday afternoon. The blaze erupted on the second floor of the Galaxy Hotel located in Prabhat Colony, according to the fire officials.

Following the incident, a rescue operation was launched. The victims, who sustained injuries were rushed to the Cooper Hospital for medical attention, a fire official informed.

“It is a level-one fire. All rescued people have been rushed to the Cooper Hospital,” the official said.

Emergency assistance including four fire engines, several water tankers were rushed to the spot as when the fire broke out.