Mumbai CSMT footover bridge collapse LIVE updates: Three dead, over 30 injured; structure was maintained by BMC

India FP Staff Mar 14, 2019 20:57:43 IST
Mumbai CSMT footover bridge collapse LIVE updates: Three dead, over 30 injured; structure was maintained by BMC

  • 20:54 (IST)

    Railway ministry says its personnel cooperating with BMC in relief ops

    ANI quoted Ministry of Railways as saying, "The bridge was of BMC. However, we're extending all our supports to the victims. Railway doctors and personnel are cooperating with BMC in relief and rescue operations."

  • 20:52 (IST)

    Death toll rises to three

    The death toll has risen to three, after BMC confirmed the death of Zahid Shiraj (32). ANI reported that 34 have been injured in the bridge collapse near CSMT railway station.

  • 20:40 (IST)

    Arvind Sawant visits site near CST railway station

    Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant told reporters that the BMC was maintaining the bridge. "After the BMC conducted the audit, the bridge's report showed that this particular bridge needed 'minor repairing'. Whoever consulted minor repairing will have to be investigated."

  • 20:31 (IST)

    10-12 people feared trapped under debris

    While an NDRF team has been moved from Andheri center, one team from Regional Response Center (RRC) Mumbai has also been rushed to the spot.

  • 20:29 (IST)

    Two women dead in bridge collapse, says BMC

    Apoorva Prabhu (35) and Ranjana Tambe (40) were killed in the footover bridge collapse, the BMC said in a press release.

  • 20:26 (IST)

    Those responsible will be made accountable, says BMC councillor

    BMC councillor Rais Shaikh told Republic TV, "We can't refuse responsibility. We have to accept responsibility. We need professional engineers to audit bridge, if that hasn't happened, then the officers should be booked. Whoever is responsible (for the incident) should be made accountable. Our current priority is rescue."

  • 20:24 (IST)

    15 people trapped, says report; NDRF team dispatched

    India Today reported that 15 people are feared to be trapped. An NDRF team has been dispatched to rescue them.

  • 20:20 (IST)

    Injured shifted to St George, GT hospitals

    According to reports, the injured have been admitted to St George and GT hospitals. Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi lashed out at the government for lack of action despite repeated infrastruture-related incidents. "You had the railways minister promise that it won't be repeated again (after the Elphinstone Road stampede). But they keep failing the people," she told India Today.

  • 20:14 (IST)

    Footover bridge connected CST railway station to Azad Maidan Police Station

  • 20:09 (IST)

    23 people injured, says Mumbai Police

    ANI quoted Mumbai Police has saying that 23 people injured in the incident have been shifted to hospitals.

  • 20:07 (IST)

    Multiple injuries reported in CST footover bridge collapse

  • 20:04 (IST)

    Footover bridge collapses in Mumbai's CST

    Mumbai Police tweeted, "Foot over bridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with B T Lane near Times of India building has collapsed. Injured persons are being shifted to hospitals. Traffic affected. Commuters to use alternate routes. Senior officers are on spot."


Mumbai bridge collapse LATEST updates: Three people died after a footover bridge collapsed in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) area on Thursday. Over 30 people are reportedly injured. An NDRF team has been pressed to the site.

ANI quoted Mumbai Police has saying that 23 people injured in the incident have been shifted to hospitals.

According to reports, the footover bridge connecting the CST railway station to Azad Maidan Police Station was the one which crashed on Thursday evening.

Several people were injured in the incident and the authorities are currently shifting them to hospitals. Mumbai Police said on Twitter that the road traffic in the area has been affected and advised commuters to use alternate routes.

The rescue operations are underway, with police officials at spot. Further details are awaited.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 20:57:43 IST

