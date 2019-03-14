Mumbai CSMT footover bridge collapse LIVE updates: Three dead, over 30 injured; structure was maintained by BMC



Mumbai bridge collapse LATEST updates: Three people died after a footover bridge collapsed in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) area on Thursday. Over 30 people are reportedly injured. An NDRF team has been pressed to the site.

ANI quoted Mumbai Police has saying that 23 people injured in the incident have been shifted to hospitals.

According to reports, the footover bridge connecting the CST railway station to Azad Maidan Police Station was the one which crashed on Thursday evening.

Several people were injured in the incident and the authorities are currently shifting them to hospitals. Mumbai Police said on Twitter that the road traffic in the area has been affected and advised commuters to use alternate routes.

The rescue operations are underway, with police officials at spot. Further details are awaited.

