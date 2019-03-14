Mumbai CSMT footover bridge collapse LIVE updates: Five dead; Devendra Fadnavis tells BMC, police to ensure speedy relief efforts

Mumbai bridge collapse LATEST updates: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Twitter that he was "pained" to hear about the footover bridge incident in Mumbai. He added that he spoke to BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta and Mumbai Police officials and instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with the railway ministry officials.
Four people died after a footover bridge collapsed in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) area on Thursday. Over 30 people are reportedly injured. An NDRF team has been pressed to the site.
Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant told reporters that the BMC was maintaining the bridge. "After the BMC conducted the audit, the bridge's report showed that this particular bridge needed 'minor repairing'. Whoever consulted minor repairing will have to be investigated."
ANI quoted Mumbai Police has saying that 23 people injured in the incident have been shifted to hospitals.
According to reports, the footover bridge connecting the CST railway station to Azad Maidan Police Station was the one which crashed on Thursday evening.
Several people were injured in the incident and the authorities are currently shifting them to hospitals. Mumbai Police said on Twitter that the road traffic in the area has been affected and advised commuters to use alternate routes.
The rescue operations are underway, with police officials at spot. Further details are awaited.
Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 21:57:15 IST
Highlights
Devendra Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin of dead
Speaking to reporters, Devendra Fadnavis said, "This is an unfortunate incident. This bridge was also audited after the Elphinstone Road incident. Minor repairs were suggested in the audit. Despite that, the structure collapsed. If the structural audit is wrong and if there were lapses, it will be investigated. The extent of the repairs done will also be probed We will strictly investigate this. The state will give Rs 5 lakh to families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 will be given to those injured. Their treatment will be also taken care of by the government."
NDRF, dog squard present at spot
A team of NDRF and dog squad also present at the spot where a portion of a footover bridge near CSMT railways station collapsed on Thursday.
Congress urges its workers to help 'in any way they can'
"We are deeply saddened by the news of the Mumbai bridge collapse. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives and we wish the injured a speedy recovery," the Congress said on Twitter.
Piyush Goyal expresses condolences to families of victims
Death toll rises to five, 36 injured
ANI reported that two of the 36 injured are in critical condition. The death toll is now at five.
Police diverts traffic to Mahanagar Palika road towards Metro juntion
"Traffic has been diverted to Mahanagar Palika road towards Metro junction, due to the foot over bridge collapse near Anjuman-e-Islam school," Mumbai Police said on Twitter.
Devendra Fadnavis directs BMC commissioner, Mumbai Police officials to ensure speedy relief efforts
Milind Deora says footover bridge due to 'severe negligence'
Speaking to reporters at the site, Congress leader Milind Deora said that the incident occured due to 'severe negligence'. "Six months ago, the audit said that the bridge was safe and needed minor repairing. I demand the auditors and the officers who appointed the auditors should be booked under Section 302. Isse zyada laparwahi nahi hosakti (Nobody can be allowed to be so irresponsible)," he said.
Railway ministry says its personnel cooperating with BMC in relief ops
ANI quoted Ministry of Railways as saying, "The bridge was of BMC. However, we're extending all our supports to the victims. Railway doctors and personnel are cooperating with BMC in relief and rescue operations."
Death toll rises to three
The death toll has risen to three, after BMC confirmed the death of Zahid Shiraj (32). ANI reported that 34 have been injured in the bridge collapse near CSMT railway station.
Arvind Sawant visits site near CST railway station
10-12 people feared trapped under debris
While an NDRF team has been moved from Andheri center, one team from Regional Response Center (RRC) Mumbai has also been rushed to the spot.
Two women dead in bridge collapse, says BMC
Apoorva Prabhu (35) and Ranjana Tambe (40) were killed in the footover bridge collapse, the BMC said in a press release.
15 people trapped, says report; NDRF team dispatched
India Today reported that 15 people are feared to be trapped. An NDRF team has been dispatched to rescue them.
23 people injured, says Mumbai Police
Footover bridge collapses in Mumbai's CST
Mumbai Police tweeted, "Foot over bridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with B T Lane near Times of India building has collapsed. Injured persons are being shifted to hospitals. Traffic affected. Commuters to use alternate routes. Senior officers are on spot."
21:57 (IST)
21:49 (IST)
21:46 (IST)
Deeply anguished by loss of lives due to Mumbai footover bridge collapse, says Narendra Modi
21:41 (IST)
21:38 (IST)
21:35 (IST)
21:33 (IST)
21:27 (IST)
BJP MLA Raj Purohit demands action against engineer who audited bridge
"Action should be taken against the engineer who gave certificate to this bridge in auditing, he should be arrested. He should be punished," BJP MLA Raj Purohit.
21:24 (IST)
How many times will common man be crushed under such wreckages, asks AAP
21:17 (IST)
21:12 (IST)
21:09 (IST)
Bridge collapse at 7.20 pm, says Maharashtra minister
Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde said, "A slab of the footover bridge collapsed at 7.20 pm. The railways and BMC will inquire the incident. It wasn't like the structure was extremely damaged. But it will be investigated why it wasn't decided to shut the bridge. The police reached at 7.25 pm and the fire brigade reached at 7.28 pm.
"The state will provide for the treatment of the injured. Those responsible for this incident will be eventually investigated. Our main priority is to treat the wounded."
20:54 (IST)
20:52 (IST)
20:40 (IST)
20:31 (IST)
20:29 (IST)
20:26 (IST)
Those responsible will be made accountable, says BMC councillor
BMC councillor Rais Shaikh told Republic TV, "We can't refuse responsibility. We have to accept responsibility. We need professional engineers to audit bridge, if that hasn't happened, then the officers should be booked. Whoever is responsible (for the incident) should be made accountable. Our current priority is rescue."
20:24 (IST)
20:20 (IST)
Injured shifted to St George, GT hospitals
According to reports, the injured have been admitted to St George and GT hospitals. Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi lashed out at the government for lack of action despite repeated infrastruture-related incidents. "You had the railways minister promise that it won't be repeated again (after the Elphinstone Road stampede). But they keep failing the people," she told India Today.
20:14 (IST)
Footover bridge connected CST railway station to Azad Maidan Police Station
20:09 (IST)
20:07 (IST)
Multiple injuries reported in CST footover bridge collapse
20:04 (IST)
