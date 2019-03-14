Mumbai CSMT footover bridge collapse LIVE updates: Devendra Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh for kin of deceased, Rs 50,000 to injured

Devendra Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin of dead

Speaking to reporters, Devendra Fadnavis said, "This is an unfortunate incident. This bridge was also audited after the Elphinstone Road incident. Minor repairs were suggested in the audit. Despite that, the structure collapsed. If the structural audit is wrong and if there were lapses, they will be investigated. The extent of the repairs done will also be probed. We will strictly investigate this.

"The state will give Rs 5 lakh to families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 will be given to those injured. Their treatment will be also taken care of by the government."