Mumbai-based Raphael Samuel plans to sue his parents for giving birth without his consent; mother admires son's 'temerity'

Raphael Samuel, a 27-year-old Mumbai resident made headlines around the world after reports emerged that he planned to take his parents to court for giving birth to him without his consent.

The Print quoted Samuel as saying: "I want to tell all Indian kids that they don’t owe their parents anything. I love my parents, and we have a great relationship, but they had me for their joy and their pleasure. My life has been amazing, but I don’t see why I should put another life through the rigamarole of school and finding a career, especially when they didn’t ask to exist."

Samuel, a committed "anti-natalist", believes it is morally wrong of people to breed as it only leads to misery. Antinatalism is a school of thought that believes that human life is so replete with suffering that people should stop conceiving for reasons of compassion, NDTV reported.

In his Facebook page called "Nihilanand", Samuel explained in a video his decision to sue his parents. In a video, he said: "I want everyone in the world to realise that they are born without their consent, I want them to understand that they don’t owe their parents anything."

In another Facebook post, Samuel shared his mother's views on his plans to sue her.

"I must admire my son's temerity to want to take his parents to court knowing both of us are lawyers. If Raphael could come up with a rational explanation as to how we could have sought his consent to be born, I will accept my fault," the post read, attributed to Samuel's mother, Kavita Karnad Samuel.

Meanwhile, following Samuel's declarations on social media, many have called out his "ingratitude" and sympathised with his parents.

According to The Print report, a Bengaluru-based engineering graduate, Pratima Naik, is strongly opposed to the idea of having children and has a Facebook page called "Childfree India".

Another report carried by Scroll said, radical anti-natalists view birth as morally wrong, and encourage people not to reproduce. "This will gradually extinguish the human race and thus the inevitable suffering that human life endures as well as its causes," the report said.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.