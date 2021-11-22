Mulayam Singh Yadav turns 82 today, here are some interesting facts about him

Singh initially wanted to be a wrestler, but he was picked by MLA of Jaswantnagar, Nathu Singh, as his protégé and entered politics by contesting on the Sanyukta Socialist Party’s ticket for the Jaswantnagar Assembly seat

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav turns 82 today, 22 November. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to wish the veteran political leader on his birthday.

Modi wrote that Yadav had made significant contributions to the country’s political arena and wished him a long and healthy life.

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी को जन्मदिन की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। देश की राजनीति में उन्होंने अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है। मैं उनके स्वस्थ एवं सुदीर्घ जीवन की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2021

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also wished the Samajwadi Party patriarch on his special day.

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। प्रभु श्री राम से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व सुदीर्घ जीवन की कामना करता हूं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021

The party will celebrate the veteran politician’s birthday by organising celebrations in every district of Uttar Pradesh. Workers even performed a havan and cut a cake at the SP’s Lucknow office on the occasion.

As the 82-year-old politician celebrates his birthday; here’s a look at some interesting facts about him: