Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for COVID-19; SP patriarch asymptomatic, says party
The 80-year-old Samajwadi Party leader is being monitored by doctors, the party said in an announcement on Twitter
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party tweeted on Wednesday.
"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors," it said. He has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.
समाजवादी पार्टी संस्थापक आदरणीय नेताजी श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के उपरांत चिकित्सकों की देख रेख जारी है।
फिलहाल उनमें कोरोना के एक भी लक्षण नहीं हैं।
The party also said that the eighty-year-old Samajwadi Party leader has shown no symptoms of the viral infection.
"The health of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is stable," SP president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted. "After being COVID-19 positive, he has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for health recovery. We are in contact with senior doctors and will give information from time to time."
