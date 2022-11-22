The birth anniversary of the Late Samajwadi Party supremo and former Defence Minister of India, Mulayam Singh Yadav falls today, 22 November. The three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister left an indelible mark on the political arena. His stature as a grassroots politician and OBC leader remains unmatched. Influenced by the socialist politics of Ram Manohar Lohia in the 1960s and 1970s, Yadav worked constantly for the downtrodden sections of society. He was fondly called ‘Netaji’ by his supporters. Mulayam Singh Yadav breathed his last on 10 October this year after a prolonged illness. His demise was mourned by politicians across party lines.

On his 83rd birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about Mulayam Singh Yadav:

He initially aspired to become a wrestler and was famous for his move ‘charka dao,’ wherein he lifted his opponent off the ground, swung him around and threw him back down. He had degrees in political science from three institutes- BA, BT, and MA degrees from KK College, Etawah, AK College, Shikohabad as well as BR College, Agra University. Mulayam Singh Yadav began his political career in 1967 as the MLA of the Sanyukta Socialist Party from Jaswantnagar. It is said that the previous MLA of that area, Nathu Singh, was so impressed by Yadav that he offered him his own seat. He was imprisoned for 19 months during the Emergency due to his opposition to Congress. After his release from jail, he contested elections and won back his seat. He was an MLA for eight terms and the chief minister for three non-consecutive terms. Mulayam Singh Yadav was the defence minister of the country in 1996. He came close to becoming the prime minister of the country during the United Front coalition government but lost out to D. Deve Gowda as the consensus candidate. The SP patriarch’s stance on Tibet also created controversy as he believed that India should support the region to become an independent country. He founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992. The party still remains a force in Uttar Pradesh. In 2012, when the SP won a majority in Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav let his son Akhilesh take over the reins of the government instead of opting to become the CM for the fourth time.

