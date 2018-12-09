Mujgund encounter: 3 militants killed, 5 policemen injured in ongoing gunfight near Srinagar-Bandipora road; internet services suspended

Security forces killed three militants Sunday in Mujgund, on the outskirts of Srinagar — the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir — during an encounter, the Army said. "Three terrorists have been killed in the Mujgund operation," an Army official said. He said weapons have been recovered from the site of encounter.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation near Srinagar-Bandipora road in Mujgund area on the outskirts of the city on Saturday evening. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the search party. While the encounter had stopped during night, the security forces continued to maintain a tight cordon in the area to stop militants from escaping. The encounter resumed Sunday morning and in the gunfight, three militants were killed, the official said. Their identity and group affiliation is yet to be ascertained. Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the city.

According to the All India Radio news website, Newsonair.com, the militant's body is yet to be retrieved.

Five policemen were also injured during the encounter and were shifted to the military hospital for treatment, ANI reported.