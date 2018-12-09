Mujgund encounter: 2 militants killed, 3 policemen injured in ongoing gunfight near Srinagar-Bandipora road; internet services suspended

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Srinagar following an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Mujgund on Saturday.

According to the All India Radio news website, Newsonair.com, two unidentified militants were killed in the encounter which started last night while three police personnel were injured. The report said that the militant's body is yet to be retrieved.

The three policemen who were injured during the encounter have been shifted to military hospital for treatment, the report added.

Exchange of fire between #Terrorists & security forces on #Bandipora road Mujgund. Area under cordon. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 8, 2018

According to ANI, the encounter, which is still undergoing, broke out on Saturday when security forces were conducting a cordon and search operation in the evening near the Srinagar-Bandipora road in the Mujgund area on the city's outskirts, officials said.

As the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them and the forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter.

According to PTI, the gunfight is still on. More details are awaited from the operation.