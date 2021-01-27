India

Mudra Institute of Communication to release MICAT 2 admit card today; check details at mica.ac.in

The MICAT 2 Admit Card will include details such as name, roll number, name of examinations as well as candidate photograph, signature, examination centre name and address

FP Trending January 27, 2021 18:56:46 IST
Mudra Institute of Communication is expected to release the MICAT 2 Admit Card on the website on Wednesday, 27 January. Candidates will be able to download the MICAT 2 2021 examination admit card on the official website mica.ac.in.

According to a report in Jagran Josh, candidates who applied for the entrance examination can visit the official website to download the MICAT 2 Admit Card. The MICAT 2 examination will be conducted on 30 January.

The report added that to download the MICAT 2 admit card, students are required to enter the login details in the admit card link. It is a mandatory document that has to be carried to the examination.

Here's how to download the MICAT 2 Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the MICAT 2021 official website.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the MICAT 2 Admit Card link on the website.

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the login ID and password in the link.

Step 4: They need to then download the admit card for reference.

MICAT 2 application ended on 21 January and the MICAT 2 exam will be conducted on 30 January. Mudra Institute of Communication holds the MICAT twice a year for admission to PGDM courses. Prospective candidates can appear in the test both times and their best score is considered as the final rank. The MICAT is a computer-based-test. Results of MICAT 2 are scheduled to be declared on 14 February.

