Mudra Institute of Communication to release MICAT 2 admit card today; check details at mica.ac.in

The MICAT 2 Admit Card will include details such as name, roll number, name of examinations as well as candidate photograph, signature, examination centre name and address

Mudra Institute of Communication is expected to release the MICAT 2 Admit Card on the website on Wednesday, 27 January. Candidates will be able to download the MICAT 2 2021 examination admit card on the official website mica.ac.in.

According to a report in Jagran Josh, candidates who applied for the entrance examination can visit the official website to download the MICAT 2 Admit Card. The MICAT 2 examination will be conducted on 30 January.

The report added that to download the MICAT 2 admit card, students are required to enter the login details in the admit card link. It is a mandatory document that has to be carried to the examination.

The MICAT 2 Admit Card will include details such as name, roll number, name of examinations as well as candidate photograph, signature, examination centre name and address.

Here's how to download the MICAT 2 Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the MICAT 2021 official website.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the MICAT 2 Admit Card link on the website.

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the login ID and password in the link.

Step 4: They need to then download the admit card for reference.

MICAT 2 application ended on 21 January and the MICAT 2 exam will be conducted on 30 January. Mudra Institute of Communication holds the MICAT twice a year for admission to PGDM courses. Prospective candidates can appear in the test both times and their best score is considered as the final rank. The MICAT is a computer-based-test. Results of MICAT 2 are scheduled to be declared on 14 February.