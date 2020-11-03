MSBTE final year result summer 2020 exams declared at msbte.org.in; here's how to download

The board conducted MSBTE final year and backlog summer exams between 6 and 17 October. The exams were conducted in online mode and the paper comprised of multiple choice questions (MCQs)

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) Summer result 2020 has been declared on Tuesday, 3 November.

Students who have appeared for MSBTE final year, or final semester, exams can check their score and qualifying status at msbte.org.in.

The board conducted MSBTE final year and backlog summer exams between 6 and 17 October. The exams were conducted in online mode and the paper comprised of multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Candidates should keep their enrollment number handy as they will be required to enter the details to check their MSBTE final year 2020 score.

The exam was conducted abiding by the strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Most exams were delayed or postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown announced by the government to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

Steps to check MSBTE Summer final result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education's (MSBTE) official website: msbte.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Click here to see Summer Results."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where who can either enter your enrollment number of seat number.

Step 4: Press the Submit button.

Step 5: The MSBTE Final Semester/ final year and backlog result 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your marks, tally your total before saving and taking a print.

Here's the direct link to check and download MSBTE Summer 2020 final year result.