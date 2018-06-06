MSBSHSE SSC Result 2018: Maharashtra board to declare Class 10 results on 8 or 11 June at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be declaring Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2018 either on 8 June or 11 June, according to News18. The result will be published on the official website of MSBSHSE, mahresult.nic.in.

The MSBSHSE conducted the Maharashtra State Board SSC Class 10 exam 2018 from 1 March to 24 March. Students can also check their Maharashtra SSC Results 2018, on alternate result websites like examresults.net/maharashtra, results.nic.in, or results.maharashtraeducation.com

Once released, the candidates can follow these steps to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2018:

- Click on the official result website for Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, mahresult.nic.in

- Click on the link for SSC result 2018.

- Enter your roll number.

- Download and print your Maharashtra SSC result 2018 for future reference.

A total of 17,66, 098 students had registered for the SSC 2017 exams in 2017. Out of those, 16,89,239 appeared for the exams for the first time while the rest were repeater candidates. There were 4,728 exam centres in 2017 for the 9,89,908 girls and 7,76,190 boys.