MSBSHSE SSC result 2018: Maharashtra board to announce Class 10 results soon; check score at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be declare the Maharashtra SSC Class 10th result 2018 in the first week on June. MSBSHSE will publish Maharashtra SSC Class 10th result 2018 and Maharashtra SCC result 2018 on the official website: mahresult.nic.in.

MSBSHSE conducted the Maharashtra State Board SSC Class 10th exam 2018 from 1 to 24 March. Students can also check their results on examresults.net/maharashtra or results.maharashtraeducation.com

Here is how you can check your MSBSHSE Class 10th result 2018:

- Go to the official website www.mahresult.nic.in

- Look for the link which says 'SSC Results 2018'

- Fill in all the details

- Your result will be displayed on the screen

- Download the result and take a print-out for future reference

Last year, in 2017, 17,66, 098 Maharashtra students registered for the SSC 2017 exams, out of which 16,89,239 appeared for the exams for the first time while the rest were repeat candidates. There were 4,728 exam centres in 2017 for the 9,89,908 girls and 7,76,190 boys who wrote the SSC exams 2017, a News18 report stated.