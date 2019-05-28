MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019: Maharashtra board likely to declare Class 12 results today at 1 pm; check mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Date and Time | The HSC or Class 12 results are likely to be declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today (28 May) at 1 pm. Students can check the official website mahresult.nic.in for their scores.

The board conducted the exam from 21 February to 20 March, 2019. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to access hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutes.

Follow the steps below to check the Maharashtra HSC results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website — mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the HSC results.

Step 3: Click on "HSC Examination Result 2019".

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.

Step 5: Click on "view result".

Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.

Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for future reference.

The official websites may be slow or unresponsive due to heavy traffic as more than 14 lakh students are likely to log on to their results. In such a scenario, students can check alternative websites examresults.net and indiaresults.com for their scores. The board appointed 30,000 to 40,000 teachers to work as an invigilator and participate in the evaluation process.

In 2018, 88.41 percent students passed the Class 12 examinations. The HSC results were declared on 30 May. Girls pass percentage was 92.36 percent and boys pass percentage was 85.23 percent. The pass percentage for Science stream was 95.85 percent, for Commerce stream, it was 89.50 percent, and for Arts stream, the passing percentage was 78.93 percent.

The MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams every year. The board has nine divisions which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Candidates who do not secure pass marks in the exams can sit for supplementary tests in July of 2019. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

