MSBSHSE 10th result 2018: Maharashtra board SSC result declared; check your score on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Maharashtra SSC Class 10th result 2018 today, reports said. Students can now check their scores on the official website of MSBSHSE, mahresult.nic.in.

According to the Times of India, a total of 89.41 percent students passed the Maharashtra SSC examination. There has been an increase of 0.67 percent in pass percentage as compared to 2017 (88.74 percent). In 2016, the pass percentage was 89.56 percent whereas in 2015 it was 91.46 percent.

According to NDTV, girls outshined boys in the Maharashtra SSC exam with 91.17 girls clearing the exam as compared to 87.27 percent boys. The Konkan region registered the highest pass percentage at 96 percent, whereas, Nagpur registered the lowest with 85 percent students clearing the exam. Pune outperformed Mumbai by securing a pass percentage of 92.08 percent as against Mumbai's 90.41 percent.

The MSBSHSE conducted the Maharashtra State Board SSC Class 10 exam 2018 from 1 March to 24 March. Students can also check their Maharashtra SSC Results 2018, on alternate result websites like examresults.net/maharashtra, results.nic.in, or results.maharashtraeducation.com or www.examresults.net

Once released, the candidates can follow these steps to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2018:

- Click on the official result website for Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, mahresult.nic.in

- Click on the link for SSC result 2018.

- Enter your roll number.

- Download and print your Maharashtra SSC result 2018 for future reference.

A total of 17,66, 098 students had registered for the SSC 2017 exams in 2017. Out of those, 16,89,239 appeared for the exams for the first time while the rest were repeater candidates. There were 4,728 exam centres in 2017 for the 9,89,908 girls and 7,76,190 boys.