MPSOS Result 2019: Madhya Pradesh Open School Education Board declares Class 10,12 results; check scores on result.mpsos.net.in

MPSOS Result 2019 | The Madhya Pradesh Open School Education Board (MPSOS) released the result for Class 10 and 12 examination today (Monday, 22 July). Those candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on board’s official website at result.mpsos.net.in. Students will be able to access their scores by using their roll numbers. Similarly, registered candidates can also check mpsos.nic.in.

MPSOS conducts the Class 10 and Class 12 exams twice a year — in June and December. This year the MPSOS exams for both Class 10 and 12 were held between 6 and 18 June, 2019.

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: A login page will open

Step 3: Enter your required details in the login space provided

Step 4: Once you log in, your results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

The result will carry details of the candidate’s registration number, examination name, name of the subjects, board’s name, score, maximum marks and qualifying status of the candidate.

MPSOS board calls this open schooling examination for both Class 10 and 12 as ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ which loosely translates to let nothing stop you. For more details, interested candidates can visit the MPSOS official website.