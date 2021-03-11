MPSC 2020 preliminary exam postponed yet again; aspirants protest in Aurangabad, Nagpur and Pune

The exam was scheduled to be held on Sunday, 14 March. The commission will soon announce the new date

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam has been postponed after a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state. The exam was scheduled to be held on Sunday, 14 March. The commission will soon announce the new date.

According to a report in the Business Standard, the exam has been postponed five times in the last year. After the postponement of the exam was announced on Thursday, 11 March, through a notification released on the MPSC website, candidates have taken to the roads of Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur to protest against the decision.

The future of around 2,60,000 is in jeopardy since the MPSC exam has been getting rescheduled due to the pandemic. The exam will make successful candidates eligible for government jobs in Maharashtra.

The state is struggling because of the rising COVID-19 cases. A Janta Curfew has been imposed in some areas from Thursday, 11 March, 8 pm till Monday, 14 March, 8 am, reported The Times of India. The three-day-long curfew will be imposed to control the spread of the virus.

The preliminary exam was originally supposed to take place on 11 October 2020, however, it was postponed by the Maharashtra government stating that they are doing it because the candidates are concerned about the COVID-19 situation.

The exam is for 200 posts in various departments of the state. Candidates qualifying for the prelims of two objective-type papers will be appearing for the mains exam.