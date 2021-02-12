MPPEB Sub Engineer Result 2020 declared; steps to check your score on peb.mp.gov.in
The Madhya Pradesh Professional Exam Board had invited applications for 53 vacancies of Sub Engineer/Draftsman in Group 3 from 28 September 2020 to 12 October 2020
The Madhya Pradesh Professional Exam Board (MP Vyapam) declared the result for the written examination conducted to recruit sub-engineers on Friday, reports said. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website peb.mp.gov.in, reports said.
Candidates will be required to submit their roll number or application number and date of birth on the result page.
According to a report in The Times of India, the examination was conducted on 9 and 10 December. The examination was held in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The answer key was released on 14 December.
Steps to check your MPPEB Sub Engineer Result:
Step 1: Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link which says, ‘Result - Group-03 (Sub Engineer) Recruitment Test - 2020’ under ‘Latest Update’ Section.
Step 3: The link will take you to a new window (you can also access the result page directly by clicking here). On the results page enter your application number or roll number and date of birth.
Step 4: Answer the security question and click on the ‘search' button.
Step 5: Download the MPPEB Sub Engineer Result 2020 and keep a printout for future reference.
