MPPEB releases Group 5 admit card 2020 at peb.mp.gov.in; check details here

MPPEB Group 5 admit card has been released by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on its official website: peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can download their hall ticket entering their credentials on the portal.

The MPPEB Group 5 examination will be conducted by the Board between 16 and 27 December.

Candidates who clear the exam will be recruited to fill 250 vacant posts of Group-05 pharmacist, lab technician and other equivalents posts in various departments.

As per Jagran Josh, candidates appearing in the exam will have to reach at the test centre as per the allotted reporting time to avoid any crowding at the entry of the exam venue.

Candidates will have to maintain social distancing and cover their noses and mouths with masks.

Before the start of each shift, the board said that seating area, monitor, keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk and chairs will be sanitised properly. A gap of two seats will have to be maintained by students in the exam hall.

Candidates will be provided rough sheets in the exam hall. Students will have to get their admit card and valid ID card for verification.

They will be permitted to carry a simple transparent ballpoint pen, additional photograph that will have to be pasted on the attendance sheet, sanitiser, water bottle.

Steps to download MPPEB Group 5 admit card 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board: peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Under the latest update tab, click on the link that reads, "Test Admit Card - Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and other equivalents post) Recruitment Test - 2020."

Step 3: Read all the instructions carefully and then proceed for test admit card.

Step 4: Enter your 13-digit application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Solve the mathematical problem displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Click on the Search button.

Step 7: Your MPPEB Group 5 admit card 2020 will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Check your name, roll number and other details before saving and taking a printout of your hall ticket.

