MPBSE to declare MP Class 10 and Class 12 board results on 14 May, check on mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on 14 May on its official website mpbse.nic.in, according to several media rports.

The MPBSE conducted the MP Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, or MP Class 10 examination 2018, and MP High Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination or the MP 12th Examination 2018 in March.

According to Hindustan Times, nearly 19,00,000 students, including 7,00,000 Class 12 candidates and 11,00,000 Class 10 examinees, took the exams.

The Class 12 board exam was held from 1 March and ended on 3 April and Class 10 exams were conducted from 5 March to 31 March.

This year, the result will be announced at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's house and later the toppers will be felicitated by him.

The MPBSE board has also asked schools to organise parent-teacher meetings to help students cope with pressure after the results are declared, the report said.

Steps to check MP Board Result 2018

-Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in

-Click on the link MP Board 10th Result 2018 or MP Board 12th Result 2018

-Enter your roll number and the save the result once it is available

-Also, take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can also the results via SMS by messaging SMS - MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263 and MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER to 56263