MPBSE result 2018: Madhya Pradesh Education Board Class 12th result declared, check your score on mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the Class 12th board examinations results today. Students can check the result on the official website mpbse.nic.in.
Here is how you can check your score:
1) Go to the official website mpbse.nic.in
2) Click on the link- MP Board 12th Result 2018
3) Enter your Roll Number and press Submit
4) Your result will be displayed on the screen
5) Save the result and take a printout for future reference
Candidates can also get their result through SMS by messaging SMS — MPBSE12<space>ROLLNUMBER — and sending it to 56263.
The MPBSE conducted the MP High Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination or the MP 12th Examination 2018 or Class 12th board exam from 1 March to 3 April. According to Hindustan Times, nearly 7,00,000 examinees took the Class 12th exam.
As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
Updated Date: May 14, 2018 11:28 AM