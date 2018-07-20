You are here:
MPBSE declares results for Class 10, Class 12 supplementary exam; check results at mpbse.nic.in

India FP Staff Jul 20, 2018 14:33:46 IST

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the results for the supplementary exam (RWL) for Classes 10 and 12 today. Students can check their results on mpbse.nic.in.

The supplementary exams are conducted for students who fail in either one or two subjects.

Representational image. PTI

Here is how you can check your MPBSE 2018 Classes 10 and 12 supplementary results:

- Go to the official website- mpbse.nic.in
- Click on the link saying “Results”
- In the new window that opens, click on the link saying “HSC (Class 10th) Examination RWL Result 2018” or “HSSC (Class 12th) Examination RWL Result 2018”
- Enter your nine-digit roll number and eight-digit application number
- Download your results and take a print for future reference

The Indian Express reported that the Madhya Pradesh board conducted the supplementary exams in July. It also said that among the 1,08,358 who failed the board exam, only 81,480 attended the supplementary exam.


