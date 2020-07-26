MPBSE 12th Result 2020 Date: Madhya Pradesh board slated to release scores tomorrow at 3 pm

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2020 Date | Once declared, students will be able to check their scores at the board's official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2020 Date | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the result of the Madhya Pradesh Class 12th examination on 27 July (Monday) at 3 pm, reports said.

The time and date of the result were confirmed by Hindustan Times in a report published on Saturday. Quoting MPBSE public relations officer SK Chaurasia, the report said that "the Class 12 result would be announced on 27 July at 3 pm".

Once declared, the much-awaited results would be made available at board's official websites such as mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Earlier, some reports had suggested that the results will be announced in August this year. However, News18 has quoted sources in the MPBSE office to report that the results will be declared on Monday.

Steps to check MP Board Result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the website - mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your roll number and other details to login

Step 3: A new page with your name and subject-wise result will be displayed on your screen.

This year, over eight lakh students had appeared for the MP Board 12th exams in over 3,682 centres across the state. The examinations were to be held in the month of March but got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Later, the board decided to conduct the pending exams only for subjects that were important for students to get admissions to higher education institutes. The pending papers were conducted under strict guidelines from the state government in the month of June.

Once the MP Board 12th results are declared, students will be able to download their marksheet online from the official website. The hard copy of the mark sheets will be distributed once schools re-open.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.