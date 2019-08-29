MP TET Result 2018: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board announces result for MP Teacher Eligibility Test on peb.mp.gov.in

MP TET Result 2018| Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (PEB) has released the result of the MP Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) today (Thursday, 29 August). Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their TET exam results through the official website—peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP PEB conducted MPTET 2018 from 16 February to 28 February and from 1 March to 10 March this year. The exam for High School and Middle School Teachers was held across several centres of the state.

Steps to check the MPTET 2018 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website—peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Result – MPTET 2018’

Step 3: Enter MPTET application number or roll number and date of birth correctly in the provided fields

Step 4: Hit 'Submit'.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and take a print out of it.

According to NDTV, the answer keys of the question papers were released by the board on 13 February on its official website for candidates to check the answer key and raise objections. MPTET was held in 15 subjects and in English language.

MP Professional Examination Board (Madhya Pradesh VYAPAM) holds the MP TET exam every year to assess candidates’ eligibility and aptitude for becoming a teacher in the Madhya Pradesh high schools and middle schools.