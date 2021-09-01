MP Special Exam 2021: Board to release admit cards at mpbse.nic.in; check details here
Class 10 special exams will be held from 6 to 15 September and the Class 12 exam will start on 6 September as well but end on 21 September
The Madhya Pradesh Board Special Examination 2021 admit cards will be released today, 1 September by the MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The hall tickets will be available for both Classes 10 and 12 students who are preparing for the offline examinations. Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website of MPBSE - http://mpbse.nic.in/.
As per the schedule, Class 10 special exams will commence on 6 September and end on 15 September. Meanwhile, the examinations are scheduled to take place from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm.
For Class 12 students, the special examinations will start from 6 September and will go on till 21 September. The timings are the same as that of Class 10 — 9.00 am to 12.00 pm. Students who will be appearing for the tests must reach the examination centre at 7.30 am on the day of the exam.
Once released, check how to download MP Board Special Exam Admit Card 2021:
Step 1: Go to the official website of MPBSE - http://mpbse.nic.in/
Step 2: Search and click on the MP Board Special Exam Admit Card 2021 link available on the homepage
Step 3: To log in, candidates need to enter their credentials and click on submit
Step 4: Within a few seconds, the MP Board Special Exam Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Kindly, check the hall ticket properly and then download it
Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference or need
Students should note that those who are unhappy with their Classes 10 or 12 results can appear for the special examinations.
Moreover, students are requested to stick to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government as the examinations are being held amid the pandemic. On the day of the exam, students need to wear face masks, use sanitisers and strictly follow social distancing norms at all times.
