MP polls: Bhind DM orders media organisations to register WhatsApp groups else face legal action to curb spread of fake news

In order to curb the spread of fake news ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the District Magistrate (DM) of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district has issued an order making it mandatory for WhatsApp groups sharing news items to register themselves at the district collector's office.

Reports claimed the Bhind DM has set 15 October as a deadline to register the groups.

The order, however, had created a lot of confusion in the state as it was believed that the order was applicable on all WhatsApp groups. A message has been doing rounds on the social media claiming that the admins of WhatsApp groups will have to register themselves by 15 October, else face legal consequences, Amar Ujala reported.

However, according to ABP News, Bhind collector Ashish Kumar later clarified that the viral message was issued only for the particular district and solely for chat groups being administered by media organisations.

The general public is off the hook for now as the order doesn't apply on them, the report said.

The post claims that a monthly fee will be charged to continue the registration. It also says that the directive has been issued to curb fake news ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

According to reports, registration can be done online through a mobile phone and an official has been appointed to maintain the data.