MP PAT admit card 2020 and exam day guidelines released; check at peb.mp.gov.in

MP PAT 2020 | The Professional Examination Board, Bhopal, has released the Madhya Pradesh Pre Agriculture Test 2020 (MP PAT 2020) admit card on Tuesday (27 October). Students who have registered for the Madhya Pradesh PAT 2020 can download their hall tickets from peb.mp.gov.in.

MP PAT 2020 will be conducted in an online mode on 8 and 9 November. The admit card mentions the date, shift timings, and reporting time for the exam.

According to a report by The Times of India, the examination will be conducted following the COVID-19 health guidelines. Students will have to adhere to social distancing and health norms.

Examinees will have to carry an original photo identity along with their admit card to the examination centre for verification. E-Aadhaar Card will be valid only if verified by the UIDAI.

Candidates will have to paste their self-attested photographs in the second part of the admit card.

As per a report by NDTV, before the commencement of each shift and after the last shift for the candidate, the seating area including a monitor, keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk, chair, door handles and other points through which virus can be passed will be sanitised properly.

Examinees will only be allowed to carry their admit card, ID card, simple transparent ballpoint pen, photograph, personal hand sanitiser and water in a transparent bottle.

Steps to download MP PAT 2020 admit card

Step 1: Log on to PEB, Bhopal's official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Under the Latest Updates on the homepage, tap on the link that says, "Test Admit card - Pre Agriculture Test (PAT) — 2020".

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully.

Step 4: Enter your 13-digit application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

Step 5: Solve the mathematical problem and click the search button.

Step 6: Your MP PAT 2020 admit card will appear on the screen. Save and take a print.

One can also visit this link directy to download MP PAT 2020 admit card.