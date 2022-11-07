MP: Four girls thrash another on road in Indore, caught on camera; Watch

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four girls were booked for allegedly assaulting and abusing another in the middle of a road near in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district.

As per cops, the incident occurred around 1 am on November 4. However, it came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

In the viral video, the four girls were spotted beating a woman fiercely and abusing her. While people gathered around the spot simply watched.

MIG police station in-charge Ajay Verma said that the victim lodged a complaint that she was assaulted by Megha Malviya, Tina Soni, Poonam Ahirwar and one more without any reason.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against them under various sections of IPC, including 294 (Obscene acts), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), he added.

The victim works as a salesman in a pesticide shop at Dhenu market in the district.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.