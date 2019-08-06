MP Board Supplementary Result 2019: Madhya Pradesh board declares Class 10, 12 supplementary exam result; check scores on mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Supplementary Result 2019| The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the results for supplementary exams for Class 10 or HSC and Class 12 or HSSC, today (6 August, Tuesday). Students can check their result at the official websites of the MP board–mpbse.nic.in. Likewise, students can also visit official result websites of the board like mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in to check and download their results.

The students who failed in two subjects in Class 10 or one in Class 12 appeared for the supplementary examination conducted between 4 and 12 July. In order to clear the supplementary examinations, students are required to secure at least 33 percent marks.

Steps to check MP Board MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website–mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘results’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the exam you appeared for HSC or HSSC

Step 5: Log-in using credentials and hit submit

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of it for future reference.

Acoording to The Indian Express, nearly 7.69 lakh candidates appeared for Class 12 examination, while 11.48 lakh appeared for Class 10 examination. In the examination which was conducted in March, 61.32 percent of Class 10 students cleared the exam while 72.37 percent students cleared the Class 12 exam.

About Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) was set up in 1965 and is headquartered in Bhopal. It is the apex body which conducts high school, intermediate and other examinations in the state.