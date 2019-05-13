MP board result 2019: MPBSE likely to declare Class 10 HSC, Class 12 HSSC results on 15 May on mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

MP Board result 2019 | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations on 15 May. Candidates who appeared for the MP board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2019 can check their scores on official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, which is the test students sit for after Class 10, is conducted by the MPBSE. The results follow in May. This year, the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 exams started on 1 March and ended on 27 March.

The MP High Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination or the MP 12th examination 2019, also organised by the MPBSE, was conducted between 2 March, 2019 and 2 April, 2019.

More than 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exam, whereas as many as 7.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exam in Madhya Pradesh this year.

If you were a candidate in the exams, here is the simplest way you can check the MP Board Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official sites of MPBSE, which are mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: There is going to be an announcement link on the homepage which says "MP Board Result 2019"

Step 3: Select MP Board Class 10 2019 for Class 10 results and MP Board Class 12 exams 2019 for Class 12 results.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details which you will easily find on your admit card to log in.

Step 5: Your score will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save it in a PDF file for further reference and print it out when possible.

Students will be able to collect their marksheets from their schools a few days after the results are announced online.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education was set up in 1965 and is headquartered in Bhopal. It is the apex body which conducts high school, intermediate and other examinations in the state.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

