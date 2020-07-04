MP Board MPBSE 10th Results 2020 Date: Madhya Pradesh Class 10 result likely today; check mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in for latest updates

MP Board Controller Balwant Verma had earlier said that the hard copies of marksheets will be distributed once schools reopen

MP Board MPBSE 10th Results 2020 Date | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the result of Madhya Pradesh Class 10th examination today (Saturday, 4 July) at 12 pm, reports said.

As reported earlier, the date and time for MP Board Class 10 Result have been confirmed by both News18 and Jagran Josh. Earlier, MP Board Controller Balwant Verma was quoted as saying by The Indian Express that the evaluation process of the Class 10 board exam has been completed and the results will be declared soon.

The MP Board Class 10 result 2020 will be declared without conducting the pending board exams. The remaining papers which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be conducted later by the board.

Once announced, students can check the results on the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

Students can also check the result by filling details in the widget below:

Nearly 11.5 lakh students appeared for Madhya Pradesh Higher School Certificate (Class 10) board exam 2020, a report in The Indian Express had said earlier. The report had also quoted Verma as saying that the hard copies of marksheets will be distributed once schools reopen.

Last year, the Madhya Pradesh Class 10 exam result was declared on 15 May. Over 10 lakh students had appeared for the examination in the year 2019.

This year, the results were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that was imposed due to it.

Steps to check the MP board's Class 10 HSC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official sites of MPBSE – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage which says 'HSC Class 10 Examination 2020.'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details on your admit card to log in.

Step 4: Your score will be displayed on the screen,

Step 5: Save it in a PDF file and print it out for further reference.

How to check results via SMS

Apart from checking the official websites, students can also know their results through SMS. The results can be accessed by sending an SMS in the format — MP10<space>roll number — to 56263 and 5676750

How to get result on mobile apps

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has an official app on play store, which students can easily download from the attached link.

You can also download the 'MP Board Result 2020, MPBSE 10th & 12th' app from play store. The app is not backed officially by the board, however, it uses the Android WebView feature to fetch results from official website.

It is important to note that in case the official website goes slow or unresponsive due to heavy traffic, students will not be able to check their results on the app either, and will have to wait till the official channels are restored.

About Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE):

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) was set up in 1965 and is headquartered in Bhopal. It is the apex body which conducts high school, intermediate and other examinations in the state.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.