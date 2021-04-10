MP Board Class 10 and 12 admit cards released; check mpbse.mponline.gov.in

The download service is not available for students. The admit cards will be given to them by the school authorities

The admit cards for Class 10 and 12 have been released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

The school administration and principals can download the hall tickets by visiting the official website. The download service is not available for students. The admit cards will be given to them by the school authorities.

The Madhya Pradesh Board announced this development through a notification available on http://mpbse.nic.in/.

The admit cards can be downloaded by the heads of schools and principals by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Main Exam Admit Card 2021’

Step 3: The login details will have to be entered to access the admit cards

Step 4: MPBSE classes 10 and 12 admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Principals can download take printouts of the admit cards

The school authorities will have to sign the admit cards and put the official stamp on them as well before distributing them to the students.

According to the notification, the authorities will have to request correction of any mistakes in the admit cards by 15 April. The facility of correction can be availed upon payment of the required fee by the school.

The examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted by the board from 30 April to 1 May.