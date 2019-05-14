MP Board 12th Result 2019: Madhya Pradesh board to release Class 12 HSSC results tomorrow; check mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in for scores

MP Board 12th Result 2019 | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the results of the Class 12 examinations tomorrow (Wednesday, 15 May).c Candidates who have appeared for the HSSC (Class 12) MP Board exam 2019 can check their scores on the official websites of the MPBSE – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

The MP High Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination or the Class 12 board exams was conducted between 2 March and 2 April, 2019. This year, as many as 7.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 HSSC exam.

Steps to check the MP board's Class 12 HSSC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official sites of MPBSE – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage which says 'HSSC Class 12 Examination 2019'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details on your admit card to log in

Step 4: Your score will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save it in a PDF file and take a print of the same for further reference

Students will be able to collect their marksheets from their schools a few days after the results are announced online.

About Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE):

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education was set up in 1965 and is headquartered in Bhopal. It is the apex body which conducts high school, intermediate and other examinations in the state.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

