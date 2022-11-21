Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra is among a few industrialists in the country who is quite active on social media and continues to engage with his followers on a frequent basis. He is known for sharing inspiring and motivational content which goes viral in no time.

Once again, he has shared a very unique video showing a woman reciting a popular mantra from the ancient Hindu scripture, Atharva Veda, which is one of the four Vedas. The mantra in Sanskrit is basically the ‘description of love’ as mentioned in the Atharva Veda and will surely leave you feeling enchanted.

Sharing it on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Anand Mahindra noted that the video was a powerful tribute to love and a lesson from ancient times. “Perhaps the most powerful tribute to love. A lesson from ancient times. From the Atharva Veda. Mesmerising”, his caption read.

Perhaps the most powerful tribute to love. A lesson from ancient times. From the Atharva Veda. Mesmerising. pic.twitter.com/ffEiB6uENP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 20, 2022



Indeed as the two-minute-long video plays, it leaves us feeling peaceful. The woman can be heard chanting the Sanskrit mantra beautifully and with much ease, impressing users. Many took to the comment section and shared their appreciation for the video. One wrote, “Wonderful recital of shlokas, so meaningful, speaks volumes on the richness of Indian culture and heritage and universal message of love”.

Wonderful recital of shlokas, so meaningful, speaks volumes on the richness of Indian culture and heritage and universal message of love — Mr.Vincent A Mendonsa (@vamendonsa) November 20, 2022



Another person wrote, “Sir, it’s indeed peaceful. But I am not suffering from anxiety right now. But in case I feel anxious if ever, at some point in life. I will come back to this tweet and listen to it. Thanks for sharing again.”

Sir, it’s indeed peaceful. But I am not suffering from anxiety right now. But in case I feel anxious if ever, in some point of life. I will come back to this tweet and listen it. Thanks for sharing again. — Vikramjeet Singh (@thevikramway) November 20, 2022



Here are some more reactions:

Thank you Sir for sharing… All these scriptures should be part of School/ College curriculum.. Definitely we all live a “good” life.. — Rongali Srinivas (@RongaliSriniva4) November 20, 2022

A Vedic mantra that defines and redefines soul again & again — Kashinath Jena (@KashiJena) November 20, 2022

For the unversed, the woman, named Gabriella Burnel, hails from the United Kingdom and is known for her Sanskrit singing. Proclaiming her love for the Sanskrit language, she has also performed in several places and is quite popular on social media. She also has a YouTube channel where she enjoys over 500,000 followers.

