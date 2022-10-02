Moosewala murder case: Bishnoi gang aide Deepak Tinu escapes from Punjab police custody

Chandigarh: BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab over the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu from the Punjab Police custody.

In a tweet, Poonawalla said, that AAP did not ensure crackdown on gangs but were helping them instead.

42 car convoy for Proxy CM Bhagwant Mann, protection for VVIP netas of AAP but Bishnoi gang aide Deepak Tinu – who had major role on Moosewala murder ESCAPES FROM PUNJAB POLICE CUSTODY! AAP is not ensuring crackdown on Gangs but helping them! Do we need more proof? pic.twitter.com/smeV1HgEZr — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 2, 2022

Gangster Deepak Tinu, who is said to be a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi escaped from police custody in Punjab’s Mansa district, official sources said on Sunday.

According to the police, Tinu, who had been brought to Goindwal Sahib jail by the Mansa police on a production warrant in connection with another case, had fled on Saturday night.

When asked about the incident, Patiala Range Inspector General Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, who is currently holding additional charge as Bathinda Range IG, told PTI over phone, “We are working on it, police parties are on the job and we will catch him soon.”

Earlier in September, the police had admitted that one of the suspects in the Moose Wala case had conducted a recce in Mumbai with the intention of targeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Famous singer and politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on 29 May.

He was murdered when he was on his way to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa in a jeep with his friend and cousin. Six shooters ambushed him with gunfire while his car was waylaid.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.