Month after Maharashtra march, farmers' body says it will hold another rally on 1 June over Fadnavis govt's lack of action

Pune: Accusing the BJP-led Maharashtra government of not keeping the promises it had made to farmers in March, the Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) on Tuesday announced to organise another protest march on 1 June.

The AIKS had led the long march of thousands of farmers from Nashik in north Maharashtra to Mumbai in March for demands like a complete and unconditional loan waiver, and transfer of the forest land rights to tribals who have been tilling them.

"A similar march will be organised on 1 June," said AIKS general secretary Ajit Navle while addressing a press conference.

After the state government agreed to accept almost all demands of the agitating farmers when they reached Mumbai, the AIKS withdrew the protest.

Navle said the government failed to act on the assurance it had given to agriculturists.

"The government had announced that a committee would be formed to look into the issue of the loan waiver. It had announced to give fair price for farm produce. The government had also assured that forest rights would be given to tribal farmers, but so far they have not acted on any of their promises," he alleged.

Navle said AIKS members would visit farmers in 24 districts in the state for evoking their support for the proposed march.

"We are aiming to collect 20 lakh signatures of farmers to get their support for the march. We will also create awareness among them about their own rights," he said.

Navle said the agitating farmers would gherao the government offices for their demands.