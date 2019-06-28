Monsoon Session of Parliament: 24 Indians living abroad facing CBI probe for financial irregularities since 2016, says govt

New Delhi: There are 24 Indians living abroad who are involved in financial irregularities with banks and are under criminal investigation in CBI cases for the last three years, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralee Dharan said according to the Directorate of Enforcement, there were 28 individuals who were accused in criminal cases being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and who were either residing abroad or had left the country before initiation of investigation by the agency.

One Indian living abroad -- Nirav Modi -- was under a criminal investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), he added.

Citing information provided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the minister said the number of Indians living abroad, who were involved in financial irregularities with banks, who fled the country and were facing criminal investigation in CBI cases for the last three years, was 24.

He said according to the CBI, efforts were being made to secure the presence of these accused in the country by way of issuance of extradition requests.

In the last three years, extradition requests were issued in respect of five accused who were involved in financial irregularities with banks in CBI cases registered from 1 January, 2016 to 31 May this year, the minister said. Necessary action had been initiated for bringing these persons back to India, he said, citing the ED.

Red Corner Notices (RCNs) against 25 persons and extradition requests for 14 persons were issued, action under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA) was initiated against seven persons and three persons facing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) were brought back to India in the said period, the minister said.

According to the DRI, as per the procedure, an application for Nirav Modi's extradition was forwarded to the Ahmedabad Customs Commissioner for filing the same in a court in Surat, he added.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.