Monsoon Session: 4 Congress MPs suspended from LS for disrupting proceedings
Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan were suspended for the entire Monsoon Session of the Parliament for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla
New Delhi: Four Congress Lok Sabha MPs -- Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan -- were on Monday suspended for the entire Monsoon Session of the Parliament for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla.
Four Congress Lok Sabha MPs including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan suspended for the entire Monsoon session pic.twitter.com/p2qb2oKshf
Amid continuous disruptions, the Lok Sabha Speaker named the four Congress MPs. Later, Parliamentary Affair Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution to suspend the four for the rest of the session.
The House then passed the resolution by a voice vote and Rajendra Agarwal who was chairing the proceedings announced their suspension.
He later adjourned the proceedings for the rest of the day.
