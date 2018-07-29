Monsoon in India: Country-wide deficiency stands at 5 percent; east India to get more rainfall this week

New Delhi: The rainfall deficiency over east and North east India has come down in last one week but the country-wide monsoon deficiency remains at five percent, according to IMD data.

Nearly 74 percent of the country has received normal rainfall until now this season, the data said.

The southern peninsula and central India have been witnessing good rains, but east and North East India have been witnessing deficient rainfall and a negative precipitation of 29 percent.

Rainfall deficiency in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir is minus one percent.

"The rainfall deficiency over east and northeast India has come down due to good rainfall.

"States like Jharkhand that recorded monsoon deficiency have been witnessing good rainfall over the past one week. On other hand, central India, which had been witnessing heavy rainfall, is seeing a decline in precipitation, thereby lowering the chances of flood," Additional Director General of IMD Mritunjay Mohapatra said.

The IMD said the prevailing widespread rainfall activity over western Himalayas and adjoining plains is likely to reduce significantly from Sunday as the low pressure area over northwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring area has become weak and no moisture incursion is likely from Arabian Sea or Bay of Bengal over the next two to three days.

A low pressure area is likely to form over east Uttar Pradesh and under its influence, 'fairly widespread to widespread rainfall' is likely over West Bengal, east Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand in the next two- three days. This will help the monsoon deficit states, the IMD said.

In a forecast, the department said, "Subdued rainfall activities are likely to continue over many parts of west, central and peninsular India during next four-five days."