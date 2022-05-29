Monsoon arrives in Kerala, three days ahead of schedule

According to the IMD, southwest monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, some parts of southern Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal on Sunday

The southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its normal onset date of 1 June, the weather office said.

Press Release: Advancement of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala today, the 29th May, 2022

The southwest monsoon is considered the lifeline of India's agri-based economy.

Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, 29 May, against the normal date of onset of 1 June, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

According to the IMD, southwest monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, some parts of southern Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, reaming parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of south and Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal and northeastern states during next 3-4 days," it added.

The weather forecasting agency had already confirmed on Saturday that the conditions for monsoon onset were becoming favourable during the next two-three days, including the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area over the same period.

It had also issued thunderstorm and rainfall warnings under the influence of westerly winds emerging from the Arabian Sea over southern peninsular India at lower tropospheric levels.

Earlier, the IMD had forecast onset over Kerala on 27 May with help from remnants of Cyclone Asani that struck the Bay of Bengal a fortnight ago. The forecast had a model error of four days.

However, the influence of the remnant weather systems that lingered over the southern peninsula petered out.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on 18 May asked all the states, Union Territories (UTs) and Central agencies to be better prepared for the monsoon season, so that losses due to natural calamities like floods, cyclones, and landslides can be minimised.

With input from agencies

