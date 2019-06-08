Monsoon 2019 set to hit Kerala today after a week's delay; coastal Karnataka, Mumbai, Kolkata to see erratic rainfall till 10 June

Kerala is gearing up for the start of the monsoon season on Saturday, after the intensity of the Southwest monsoon increased considerably in the state over the last three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also said that the Southwest monsoon would hit Kerala coast on Saturday, which would signal the beginning of the four-month-long season.

Earlier, reports had said that the monsoon has been delayed in India by a week this year. "It is very likely to shift northwards gradually leading to favourable conditions for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around 8 June. Conditions are likely to become favourable for advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of northeastern states during next 3-4 days," the IMD said in its monsoon bulletin.

On Thursday and Friday, Kochi, Alappuzha, and Thiruvananthapuram districts saw heavy rains, Skymet reported. The report said that coastal Karnataka has also been receiving good rainfall for a few days, which fulfilled the criteria for the 'onset' of monsoon for both states.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued an Orange alert (very heavy rain) for four districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam — in Kerala for 10 June. An Orange alert has also been issued in Kollam and Alappuzha districts for 9 June. ANI also reported that a Yellow alert (heavy rain) has been issued in seven districts for 9 June and in five districts for 10 June.

Spells of heavy to very heavy rains are likely in a few parts of Kerala, and "vigourous" rainfall is expected to hit the state in the next four to five days. In coastal Karnataka, rainfall is likely to increase by 10 June even as the state will see a gradual increase in the intensity of the rain spells.

"So, Kerala, which at present is rain deficient by 56 percent and Coastal Karnataka which is deficient by 73 percent, can soon cover up for their rain deficiency. These might even become rain surplus in the next five to six days," Skymet reported.

However, Mumbai in Maharashtra is in for a wait for the monsoon even as several other parts of the state have received pre-monsoon showers. The onset of monsoon in Mumbai is likely to be only by 14 June, whereas all four meteorological divisions of Maharashtra — Vidarbha, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and South Konkan and Goa — have observed rains over Thursday and Friday.

Monsoon is also likely to hit the North East over Saturday and Sunday. Kolkata in West Bengal, however, is likely to see scattered rain.

However, several parts of the country also faced a heatwave even as the onset of the monsoon neared. On Friday, many districts recorded a temperature of 47°Celsius or more, with at least four places in Maharashtra recording an average of 47°Celsius.

The IMD has also predicted 'severe' heatwave conditions in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Vidarbha in Maharashtra, and heatwave conditions in north Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh over Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The heatwave, having intensified in India in the duration of May, has resulted in the deaths of at least 12 people in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, according to reports.

With inputs from agencies

